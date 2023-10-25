Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1818 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1818 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1207 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
