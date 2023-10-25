Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1818 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1818 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Maravedí 1818 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1818 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1207 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Cayón - September 24, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction CNG - September 18, 2013
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Jesús Vico - June 26, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1818 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1 Maravedí Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search