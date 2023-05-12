Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia". Denomination without frame (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Variety: Denomination without frame

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" Denomination without frame - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" Denomination without frame - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia". Denomination without frame. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 26, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 29, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - July 13, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - July 12, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1813 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1 Cuarto Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search