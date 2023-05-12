1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia". Denomination without frame (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia". Denomination without frame. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 26, 2015.

