1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia". Denomination without frame (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Variety: Denomination without frame
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia". Denomination without frame. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 26, 2015.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
