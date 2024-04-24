Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia". Denomination in a frame (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Variety: Denomination in a frame

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" Denomination in a frame - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" Denomination in a frame - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia". Denomination in a frame. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1500 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place December 13, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (2)
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

