1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia". Denomination in a frame (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia". Denomination in a frame. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1500 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place December 13, 2022.

Сondition VF (7) F (3)