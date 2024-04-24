Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia". Denomination in a frame (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Variety: Denomination in a frame
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia". Denomination in a frame. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1500 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place December 13, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
