1/2 Maravedí 1832 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Maravedí 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28213 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 403. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

