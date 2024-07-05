Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Maravedí 1832 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Maravedí
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Maravedí 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28213 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 403. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
