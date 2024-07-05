Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Maravedí 1832 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Maravedí 1832 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Maravedí 1832 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Maravedí
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Maravedí 1832 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28213 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 403. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1832 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Maravedí 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

