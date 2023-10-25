1/2 Maravedí 1831 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Maravedí 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4239 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)