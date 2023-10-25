Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Maravedí 1831 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Maravedí
- Year 1831
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Maravedí 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4239 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
530 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
