Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Maravedí 1831 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Maravedí 1831 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Maravedí 1831 - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Maravedí
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Maravedí 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4239 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1831 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
530 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1831 at auction Jesús Vico - November 15, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1831 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Maravedí 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

