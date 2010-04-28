1/2 Maravedí 1819 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Maravedí 1819 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 775 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition F (1)