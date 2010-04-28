Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Maravedí 1819 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Maravedí
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Maravedí 1819 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 775 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Maravedí 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
