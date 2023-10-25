Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP "Type 1818-1819" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Maravedí
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
