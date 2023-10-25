1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP "Type 1818-1819" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Maravedí 1818 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1204 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (16) F (3)