Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP "Type 1818-1819" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP "Type 1818-1819" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP "Type 1818-1819" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Maravedí
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Maravedí 1818 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1204 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Cayón - September 24, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Maravedí 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
