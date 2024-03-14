Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Maravedí
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Maravedí 1818 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4162 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
730 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP at auction Jesús Vico - June 26, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

