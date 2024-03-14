1/2 Maravedí 1818 PP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Maravedí 1818 with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)