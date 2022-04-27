Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 1/2 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 1/2 Cuarto
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 1/2 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 76. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
