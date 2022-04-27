Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 1/2 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 1/2 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 1/2 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 1/2 Cuarto
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 1/2 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 76. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 26, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 26, 2011
Condition F
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 1/2 Cuarto 1813 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

