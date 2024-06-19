Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 1/2 Cuarto
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (27)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Silicua Coins - April 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1811 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1 1/2 Cuarto Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search