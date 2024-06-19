1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

