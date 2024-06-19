Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 1/2 Cuarto
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 1/2 Cuarto 1811 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
