Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1759 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Reales 1759 S JV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Reales 1759 S JV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1759 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64571 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.

Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction Rio de la Plata - July 24, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction Rio de la Plata - March 12, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Spain 2 Reales 1759 S JV at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

