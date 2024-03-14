Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1759 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1759 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64571 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
