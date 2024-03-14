2 Reales 1759 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1759 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64571 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.

