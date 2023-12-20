2 Reales 1757 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1757 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2892 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place December 11, 2018.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)