2 Reales 1757 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1757 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2892 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place December 11, 2018.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
