Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1754 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Reales 1754 S PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Reales 1754 S PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1754 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1567 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Auctiones - March 17, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 CHF
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Cayón - October 25, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 30, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 26, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1754 S PJ at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

