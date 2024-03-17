2 Reales 1754 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1754 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1567 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

