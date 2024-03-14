Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1759 M J (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1759 with mark M J. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2073 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place January 24, 2012.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
