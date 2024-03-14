2 Reales 1759 M J (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1759 with mark M J. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2073 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place January 24, 2012.

