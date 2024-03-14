Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1759 M J (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Reales 1759 M J - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Reales 1759 M J - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1759 with mark M J. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2073 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 195. Bidding took place January 24, 2012.

Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Tauler & Fau - November 26, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Numismática Leilões - February 13, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

