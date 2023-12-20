Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1759 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1759 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1565 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
