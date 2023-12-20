2 Reales 1758 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1758 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63636 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place February 16, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (4) VF (19) F (2) Condition (slab) MS60 (2) AU50 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (3) NN Coins (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (6)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (1)

Silicua Coins (3)

Soler y Llach (3)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)