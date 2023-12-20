Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1758 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Reales 1758 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Reales 1758 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1758 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63636 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place February 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 21, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS60 NN Coins
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition MS60 NN Coins
Selling price
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Heritage - February 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 17, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - July 12, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1758 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Spain in 1758 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Search