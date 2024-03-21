Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1754 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Reales 1754 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Reales 1754 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1754 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 27, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - November 30, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 30, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1754 M JB at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Spain in 1754 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search