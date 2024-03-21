2 Reales 1754 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1754 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 27, 2020.

Сondition XF (7) VF (10) F (3)