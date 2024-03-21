Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1754 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1754
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1754 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 27, 2020.
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
