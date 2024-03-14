Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1759 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1759 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6163 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
