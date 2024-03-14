1 Real 1759 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1759 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6163 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (19) F (1)