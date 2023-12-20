Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1758 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1758 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6162 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
