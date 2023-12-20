Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1756 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1756
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1756 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6161 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search