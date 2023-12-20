Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1756 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Real 1756 S PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Real 1756 S PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1756 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6161 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Real 1756 S PJ at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1756 S PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1756 S PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1756 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
