1 Real 1754 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1754 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 862 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

