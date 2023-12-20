Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1751 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Real 1751 S PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Real 1751 S PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1751 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Real 1751 S PJ at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1751 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1751 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1751 S PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1751 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1751 S PJ at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1751 S PJ at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1751 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1751 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1751 S PJ at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1751 S PJ at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1751 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1751 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

