1 Real 1751 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1751 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.

Сondition XF (1) VF (12)