Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1748 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Real 1748 S PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Real 1748 S PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1748 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 860 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 1 Real 1748 S PJ at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
439 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1748 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1748 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1748 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1748 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Spain in 1748 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search