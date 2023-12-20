1 Real 1748 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1748 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 860 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3)