1 Real 1759 M J (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1759 with mark M J. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 20, 2023.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
