1 Real 1758 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1758 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 847 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

