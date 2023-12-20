Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1758 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Real 1758 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Real 1758 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1758 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 847 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - November 26, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1758 M JB at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Spain in 1758 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search