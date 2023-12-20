Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1758 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1758 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 847 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
