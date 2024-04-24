1 Real 1757 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1757 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place February 23, 2024.

