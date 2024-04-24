Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1757 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1757 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place February 23, 2024.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
