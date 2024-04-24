Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1757 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Real 1757 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Real 1757 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1757 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place February 23, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 1 Real 1757 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1757 M JB at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

