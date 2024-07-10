1 Real 1756 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1756 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

