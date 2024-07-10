Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1756 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Real 1756 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Real 1756 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1756 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (10)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (12)
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1756 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - July 8, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

