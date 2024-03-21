1 Real 1755 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1755 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7489 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place April 9, 2019.

Сondition XF (7) VF (33) F (6)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Cayón (3)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (7)

ibercoin (5)

Jesús Vico (1)

Soler y Llach (9)

Tauler & Fau (8)