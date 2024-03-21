Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1755 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Real 1755 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Real 1755 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1755 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7489 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place April 9, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - July 8, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction ibercoin - April 7, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date April 7, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1755 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

