1 Real 1755 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1755
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1755 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7489 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place April 9, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
