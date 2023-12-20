Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1754 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Real 1754 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Real 1754 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1754 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3350 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 1 Real 1754 M JB at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1754 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1754 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1754 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1754 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1754 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1754 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

