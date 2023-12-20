Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1754 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1754
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1754 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3350 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
