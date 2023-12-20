Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1753 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1753
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1753 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place May 7, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search