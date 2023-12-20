1 Real 1752 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1752 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

Сondition VF (8) F (1)