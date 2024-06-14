Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1751 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1751
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1751 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3392 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 109. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (17)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (6)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (13)
- Via (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search