Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1749 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1749
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1749 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place February 27, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Ars Time (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Katz (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search