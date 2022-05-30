Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1749 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Real 1749 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Real 1749 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1749 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place February 27, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 1 Real 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1749 M JB at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1749 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1749 M JB at auction Ars Time - June 24, 2014
Seller Ars Time
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1749 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1749 M JB at auction Ars Time - December 17, 2013
Seller Ars Time
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Spain in 1749 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search