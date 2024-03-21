Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1747 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1747
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1747 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 523 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date September 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search