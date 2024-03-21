Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1747 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Real 1747 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Real 1747 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1747 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 523 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

Сondition
Spain 1 Real 1747 M JB at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1747 M JB at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1747 M JB at auction Auctiones - September 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date September 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1747 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1747 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1747 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1747 M JB at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1747 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1747 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

