1 Real 1747 M J (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1747
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1747 with mark M J. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 838 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
