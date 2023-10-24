Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1747 M J (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Real 1747 M J - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Real 1747 M J - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1747 with mark M J. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 838 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Real 1747 M J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1747 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1747 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1747 M J at auction HERVERA - July 3, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1747 M J at auction Soler y Llach - July 2, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1747 M J at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1747 M J at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1747 M J at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1747 M J at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1747 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

