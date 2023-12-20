1 Real 1747 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1747 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition VF (2) F (3)