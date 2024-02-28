Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1746 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1746
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1746 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place September 20, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
