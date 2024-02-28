Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1746 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Real 1746 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Real 1746 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1746 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place September 20, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 1 Real 1746 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1746 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1746 M AJ at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1746 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1746 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1746 M AJ at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1746 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Spain in 1746 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search