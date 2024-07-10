Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1759 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1759 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5548 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
