1/2 Real 1759 S JV (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1759 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5548 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Сondition VF (10) F (4)