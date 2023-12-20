Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1754 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1754
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1754 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1982 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (3)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search