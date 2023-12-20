Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1754 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1754 S PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Real 1754 S PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1754 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1982 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
Spain 1/2 Real 1754 S PJ at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1754 S PJ at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1754 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1754 S PJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

