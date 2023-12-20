1/2 Real 1753 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1753 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6153 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

