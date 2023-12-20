Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1753 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1753
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1753 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6153 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 3, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
