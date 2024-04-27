1/2 Real 1750 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1750 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.

Сondition VF (10)