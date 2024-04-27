Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1750 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1750 S PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Real 1750 S PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1750 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.

Spain 1/2 Real 1750 S PJ at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
VF
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
VF
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
VF
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
VF
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
VF
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
VF
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 S PJ at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2011
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
VF
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
VF

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

