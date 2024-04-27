Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1750 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1750
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1750 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
