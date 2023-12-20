1/2 Real 1748 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1748 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition XF (1) VF (10)