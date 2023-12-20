Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1748 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1748 S PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Real 1748 S PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1748 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 S PJ at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 S PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 S PJ at auction Cayón - December 5, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 S PJ at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 S PJ at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 S PJ at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 S PJ at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 S PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1748 S PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections

