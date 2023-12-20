Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1748 S PJ (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1748
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1748 with mark S PJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
