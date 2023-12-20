Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1759 M J (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0402 oz) 1,2495 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1759 with mark M J. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 27, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search