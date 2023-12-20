1/2 Real 1759 M J (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1759 with mark M J. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 27, 2020.

Сondition VF (13) F (4)