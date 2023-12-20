Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1759 M J (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1759 M J - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Real 1759 M J - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0402 oz) 1,2495 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1759 with mark M J. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 27, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1759 M J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1759 M J at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1759 M J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Spain 1/2 Real 1759 M J at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price


Spain 1/2 Real 1759 M J at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price


Spain 1/2 Real 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price


Spain 1/2 Real 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price


Spain 1/2 Real 1759 M J at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price


Spain 1/2 Real 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price


Spain 1/2 Real 1759 M J at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price


Spain 1/2 Real 1759 M J at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price


Spain 1/2 Real 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price


Spain 1/2 Real 1759 M J at auction ibercoin - March 12, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date March 12, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1759 M J at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price


Spain 1/2 Real 1759 M J at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

