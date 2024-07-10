Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1758 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0402 oz) 1,2495 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1758 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
