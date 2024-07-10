1/2 Real 1758 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1758 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

Сondition XF (1) VF (10)