Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1756 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1756 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Real 1756 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0402 oz) 1,2495 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1756 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1516 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 19, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1756 M JB at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1756 M JB at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1756 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1756 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1756 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

