Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1755 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1755 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Real 1755 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0402 oz) 1,2495 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1755 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9465 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place December 28, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 1/2 Real 1755 M JB at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1755 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1755 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1755 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Real 1755 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Real 1755 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Real 1755 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Real 1755 M JB at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Real 1755 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - September 26, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Real 1755 M JB at auction ibercoin - December 15, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date December 15, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Real 1755 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Real 1755 M JB at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Real 1755 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - May 7, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

