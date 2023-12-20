Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1754 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0402 oz) 1,2495 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1754
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1754 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2840 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
