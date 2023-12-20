1/2 Real 1754 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1754 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2840 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition VF (4)