Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1752 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0402 oz) 1,2495 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1752
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1752 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 664 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place July 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (20)
- Cayón (7)
- CoinsNB (2)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (15)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Silicua Coins (4)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Tauler & Fau (12)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search