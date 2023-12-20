Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1751 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0402 oz) 1,2495 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1751
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1751 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14493 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 259. Bidding took place June 3, 2004.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
