Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1751 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1751 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Real 1751 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0402 oz) 1,2495 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1751 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14493 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 259. Bidding took place June 3, 2004.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1751 M JB at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1751 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1751 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1751 M JB at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1751 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1751 M JB at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1751 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1751 M JB at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1751 M JB at auction HERVERA - July 3, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1751 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - July 2, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

