1/2 Real 1751 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1751 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14493 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 259. Bidding took place June 3, 2004.

Сondition XF (1) VF (8) F (1)