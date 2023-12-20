1/2 Real 1750 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1750 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6049 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (17) F (2)