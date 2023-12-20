Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1750 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0402 oz) 1,2495 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1750
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1750 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6049 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
