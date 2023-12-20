Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1750 M JB (Spain, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1750 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1/2 Real 1750 M JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0402 oz) 1,2495 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1750 with mark M JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6049 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction Tauler & Fau - September 26, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1750 M JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Spain in 1750 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1/2 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search